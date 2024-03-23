NDTV Indian Of The Year: ''Social Impact Influencer Of The Year'' Kusha Kapila Praised For Her 'Grace' By Smriti Irani

Kusha Kapila pictured receiving the award

Actor, social influencer and content creator Kusha Kapila received the 'Social Impact Influencer Of The Year' award at the NDTV Indian Of The Year event held in New Delhi on Saturday. She received the award from union minister Smriti Irani. Recalling the impact of Smriti Irani's iconic character Tulsi (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) on her family, Kusha said, "In our family 12-15 people used to cry when Tulsi would cry on TV. Our neighbours would ask what happened." Kusha, who is from Delhi, dedicated her award to her parents who allowed her the agencies to achieve her dream. Kusha said, "I started making content at 28 after working for seven years. I feel there's nothing better than being your true self. Social media allows me to be my true self."

However, Kusha received the biggest compliment from Smriti Irani. Smriti Irani, who follows Kusha on Instagram, said that she wins every battle with grace. On the sidelines of the event, Kusha engaged in a fun game with NDTV's Arun Singh. She was asked to give one word answers to the following names. Kusha's replies were like these - Zeenat Aman - classy, Election 2024 - predictable, Ipl -masti, Sunidhi Chauhan - queen. Take a look:

Kusha Kapila featured in films like Ghost Stories, Selfiee, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming. She featured in web series like Masaba Masaba, Case Toh Banta Hai, Social Currency, to name a few.

Speaking of NDTV Indian Of The Year, Hon'ble Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was present as the Chief Guest, along with other esteemed guests including Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Smriti Zubin Irani. The event featured some of the biggest names from entertainment, politics, business, sports and culture. This year the theme of the ceremony was "India - A Transformative Power". The awards have consistently celebrated India's heroes, famous or unsung, acknowledging their extraordinary contribution to society.