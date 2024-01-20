Aamir Khan To Shoot In Delhi For His Next Champions: Report

Aamir Khan at Ira's reception

Aamir Khan is returning to work with RS Prasanna's Champions. He will reportedly shoot in Delhi for a month. Hindustan Times quoted a source stating, "Aamir Khan is coming to Delhi for over 30 days to shoot for his next project, Champions." The shoot is expected to take place in February. The source added, "At the moment, the makers are figuring out the exact locations, but one thing is for sure that they will be spread around the city." In Champions, Aamir Khan will play the role of a mentor.

Aamir Khan had moved to Chennai for the treatment of his ailing mother last year. He was rescued by the fire and rescue department in Karapakkam in a boat in Chennai, a day after Cyclone Michaung devastated many parts of Tamil Nadu. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married in Mumbai on January 3. They hosted elaborate wedding functions in Udaipur. It was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai last week. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu and others attended the recpetion.

Aamir Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par as well. He told News 18, "I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In Taare... I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

Aamir Khan is also part of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is bankrolled by Aamir Khan's production house. The announcement post read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings."

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood cult-classic Forrest Gump, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.