Aamir Khan To Shift His Base To Chennai: Report

Aamir Khan at an event

Bollywood's “Mr Perfectionist” Aamir Khan is planning to shift base to Chennai. As per a report by India Today, the actor has decided to move out because of his mother, Zeenat Hussain. A source told the news portal, “Aamir who is quite close to his family, has decided to temporarily relocate to Chennai for the next two months.” The report added that the actor's mother has not been keeping well for quite some time. The source added, “The actor's mother is ill and is currently under the care of a private medical facility in Chennai. Aamir wants to be by her side during this crucial time.” Aamir has decided to set up his temporary base close to his mother's treatment centre.

The news comes days after Aamir Khan announced his comeback project. He will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He told News 18, "I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In Taare... I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

Aamir Khan is also part of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It is bankrolled by Aamir Khan's production house. The announcement post read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings."

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood cult-classic Forrest Gump, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh were also part of Laal Singh Chaddha.