Aamir Khan Reveals Daughter Ira's Wedding Date: 'Will Cry A Lot On That Day'

Aamir and Ira. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan revealed that his daughter Ira Khan will get married on January 3, 2024. Ira Khan got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare last year. Some reports claimed that Ira would get married by this year-end. Aamir Khan cleared the confusion regarding the date during his recent conversation with News 18. The actor also praised Nupur Shikhare at the event. Aamir said to News 18, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is - waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) - he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other."

Aamir Khan also added, "This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he's part of the family and his mother, Pritamji, is someone who is already a part of our family." Asked if he is going to be emotional at the wedding, Aamir said, "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko samhalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted an intimate party for their family and friends in Mumbai on November 18, 2022 after they got engaged. Ira Khan looked beautiful in a red off-shoulder gown and completed her look with statement jewellery. Nupur, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit, paired with a white shirt. Along with an adorable video, Ira wrote a long note thanking everyone for being part of their memorable day. She began her note with these words, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit."

Ira Khan added, "The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that's exactly what we wanted to do. Sending much joy and appreciation to you all."

She concluded the note like this, "The most to @nupur_shikhare but that's a whole other post. Obviously. P.S. Instagram only allows me to tag 20 people. There were many more." Take a look at the video here:

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutt's daughter. She has an elder brother Junaid Khan.