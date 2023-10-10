Aamir Khan Reveals He And Daughter Ira Have Been In Therapy For A While

Ira Khan shared the video. (Courtesy: IraKhan)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been quite vocal about the importance of mental health and her struggle with depression. Ira, who is the founder and CEO of a not-for-profit organisation that works towards “making mental well-being more accessible, has shared a video to spread awareness and break the taboo around the topic. She was also joined by her superstar father Aamir Khan. In the video, released on Instagram, Aamir explained, “Zindagi mai aise bahut se kaam hai jo hum khud nahi kar pate, jismai hume kisi aur vyakti ki madad lagti hai jo woh kaam janta hai. Aur aise faisle hum badi asani se le lete hai baigair kisi sharam ke, baigair kisi jhijak ke. [There are a lot of things in our life which we cannot do. To fulfil such tasks, we seek help from others, who know the job pretty well. And, we take such decisions very easily, without any guilt or embarrassment.]”

Ira Khan chimed in, “Jab humay mansik ya jasbati madad ki zaroorat padti hai, toh hume aise vyakti ke paas jana chahiye, isi asani se bina jhijak, jo humari madad kar sakta hai. Trained hai, professional hai. [When we need mental or emotional help, we should reach out to a person who can help us. Someone who is trained and a professional.]”

Aamir Khan revealed that he and his daughter, Ira, have been going to therapy sessions. “Aur dosto meri beti, Ira, aur mai pechle kayi salon se therapy ka laabh utha rahe hai. Aur agar aapko lagta hai ki aap bhi mansik ya jazbati taklefo se guzar rahe hai, koi tension hai, koi stress hai, koi takleef hai toh aap bhi ek aise vyakti ko dhund sakte hai jo professional hai, trained hai, jo aapki madad kar sakta hai, ismai koi sharam nhi hai. [Me and my daughter have been going to therapy sessions for quite some time now. If you feel that you are also going through some emotional trauma, stress or problem, you should also search for an individual who is professional, trained and someone who can help you. There is nothing to be ashamed of.] All the best," Aamir Khan added.

The note, attached to the joint post shared by Ira Khan and Aamir Khan Productions, read, “#Imhuman."

Days ago, Salman Khan also lauded Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her initiative to spread awareness about mental health. Sharing a photo on Instagram Stories and tagging Ira Khan and her NGO, Agastu Foundation, Salman wrote, "Kamaal hai yaar bacche bade ho gaye, bade strong ho gaye hain aur bade samaihdaar bhi.... Loved it..god bless u beta.”

Ira Khan launched the Agastu Foundation in 2021. Aamir shares Ira with his first wife Reena Dutta.