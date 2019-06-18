Saif Ali Khan And Alaia Furniturewalla's Jawaani Jaaneman Goes On Floors

The team of Jawaani Jaaneman in London. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's coming-of-age comedy Jawaani Jaaneman went on floors in London on Tuesday.

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewalla and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani said in a statement.