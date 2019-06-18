Saif Ali Khan And Alaia Furniturewalla's Jawaani Jaaneman Goes On Floors

Saif and Alaia were recently spotted at the India-Pakistan World Cup match

Entertainment | | Updated: June 18, 2019 21:07 IST
The team of Jawaani Jaaneman in London. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Jawaani Jaaneman marks Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut
  2. She will play Saif's daughter in the film
  3. The film will release on November 29

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's coming-of-age comedy Jawaani Jaaneman went on floors in London on Tuesday.

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewalla and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani said in a statement.

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable. "A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Saif and Alaia were recently spotted at the India-Pakistan World Cup match. The Sacred Games star will sport an edgy crew cut and sleek bearded look for the film. The film is scheduled to be released on November 29.



