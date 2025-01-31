5 Years Of <i>Jawaani Jaaneman</i>: "Memories I Will Cherish Forever," Says Alaya F About Saif Ali Khan And Tabu

Jawaani Jaaneman had released in theatres, on January 31, 2020. It marked the big Bollywood debut of Alaya F, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar.

The film clocked 5 years of release today, Alaya F shared her heartfelt gratitude and spoke about how the cast and industry made her feel accepted.

Alaya F played the role of Tia, Saif Ali Khan's onscreen daughter.

The actress said, "Jawaani Jaaneman will always be the most special film of my career. It was my debut, and that alone makes it unforgettable. But beyond that, everything about it felt perfect — the character, the cast, the director, and the entire shooting experience."

She added, "Tia was so much like me, and getting to bring her to life alongside stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu Ma'am, and Kumud Sir, under the direction of Nitin Kakkar Sir, was a dream. Every single day on set was filled with joy. I felt so nurtured and valued, never like a newcomer who didn't know what she was doing."

Alaya concluded by saying, "The audience welcomed me with so much love, and the industry made me feel accepted in a way I could have only hoped for. Jawaani Jaaneman gave me the confidence I carry with me today, memories I will cherish forever, and relationships that will always hold a special place in my heart. Every time I think of this film, year after year, all I feel is gratitude."

On the work front, Alaya F has worked in other films namely Freddy, Srikanth, and U-Turn among others.