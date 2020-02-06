Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 6: Saif Ali Khan And Alaya Furniturewalla's Film Scores Rs 18 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla's latest film Jawaani Jaaneman has raked in a score of Rs 18 crore at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in theatres last Friday, is adding more and more crores everyday with its box office run. Jawaani Jaaneman collected Rs 3.24 crore on its opening day, Rs 4.55 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.04 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.03 crore on Monday, Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.86 crore on Wednesday, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. He added that the film "should continue to trend well" in its second week also. "Jawaani Jaaneman stays at similar levels on weekdays... Should continue to trend well at metros in Weekend 2... Friday 3.24 crore, Saturday 4.55 crore, Sunday 5.04 crore, Monday 2.03 crore, Tuesday 1.94 crore, Wednesday 1.86 crore. Total: Rs 18.66 crore. #India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla's debut in Bollywood. She plays Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film.

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to positive reviews on January 31. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "The brightest spark in Jawaani Jaaneman is Alaya Furniturewalla. When you watch a young actress having fun before the camera rather than striving to prove herself, you instantly know that she's one confident performer. She has the chops."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also features Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday. Earlier, talking about working with Saif and Tabu in her debut film, Alaya called them "motivating and inspiring" and told news agency IANS: "Initially, I was intimidated by them but they never made me feel I am their junior... They are loving people. There's so much to learn from them."