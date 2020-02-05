Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 5: Saif Ali Khan And Alaya Furniturewalla's Film 'Stays Strong' At Rs 16 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif and Alaya in a still from the film. (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Jawaani Jaaneman is performing well at the box office. The film, which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 16.80 crore within five days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film that stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniterwalla in the lead roles, is showcasing a steady performance at national multiplexes. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Jawaani Jaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes (especially North). Eyes Rs 20 cr total in week 1.... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: Rs 16.80 cr India biz."

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The principal actors - Saif Ali Khan, debutante Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu (in a special appearance as a coquettish bohemian who, by her own admission, is happy between meditation and hashish) - get into the swing of things with effortless ease, raising the dramedy to an out-of-the-ordinary level."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar,Jawaani Jaaneman has been co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani under the labels of Black Knight Films, Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films. The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.