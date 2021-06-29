Alaya Furniturewalla On Dating Rumours With Aaishvary Thackeray: 'Being Talked About Is Always Great'

Alaya and Aaishvary Thackeray on her 22nd birthday (courtesy alayaf)

Is Alaya Furniturewalla dating late politician Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray? The 23-year-old actress set the record straight in an interview with Times Of India. When asked about reports speculating a rumoured relationship between Alaya and Aaishvary, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress had a rather cheeky response: "If you are being talked about, that's always great! You shouldn't take these reports too seriously," TOI quoted her as saying. Describing Aaishvary as a close friend, Alaya added: "Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it."

Opening up about how she deals with her personal life, Alaya Furniturewalla told TOI: "You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That's what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person."

Rumours about a possible romance brewing between Alaya and Aaishvary Thackeray were sparked when the actress attended Aaishvary's birthday party in Dubai in 2019. Aaishvary Thackeray's mother Smita Thackeray tagged Alaya in a video from her son's birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Alaya Furniturwalla also hung out with Aaishvary Thackeray on her 22nd birthday party, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram:

Alaya Furniturwalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who live in Goa. Alaya often makes the Mumbai to Goa trip to visit her mother. Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya Furniturewalla won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award this year for her performance in the movie.