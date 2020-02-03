Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 3: Saif Ali Khan And Alaya's Film Makes Rs 12.83 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: A poster of the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Jawaani Jaaneman' made Rs 5 crore on Sunday

On Saturday, the film's score was Rs 4 crore

"Monday business will be decider," tweeted Taran Adarsh

Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla's new film Jawaani Jaaneman had a "decent" first weekend with a score of over Rs 12 crore, posted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Sunday, Jawaani Jaaneman scored Rs 5 crore, pushing the total to Rs 12.83 crore. "Jawaani Jaaneman puts up a decent total [opening weekend]... Trends well on Day 2 and 3... Multiplexes [urban centres] driving its biz... Mass circuits ordinary/weak," wrote Mr Adarsh. He added that the film's collections on Monday will be a "deciding" point for its box office run: "Day 4 [Mon] biz will be decider... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr. Total: Rs 12.83 cr. India biz."

Earlier, Taran Adarsh has written that Jawaani Jaaneman was "Trending much better than Saif Ali Khan's previous solo movies [Chef, Kaalakaandi, Baazaar, Laal Kaptaan]."

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to make Rs 2.24 crore on Friday:

Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks Alaya Furniturewalla's stepping stone in Bollywood. Her debut film opened to positive reviews with her lively performance being appreciated by critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The brightest spark in Jawaani Jaaneman is Alaya Furniturewalla. When you watch a young actress having fun before the camera rather than striving to prove herself, you instantly know that she's one confident performer. She has the chops. Saif will draw you into Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya will keep you glued even when the pace of the film seems to flag a bit."