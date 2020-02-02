Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan And Alaya Furniturewalla's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaya and Saif in the film. (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewalla in the lead roles, is performing well at the box office. The film has managed to collect Rs 7.79 crore within two days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is trending much better than Saif Ali Khan's previous solo released like Chef, Kaalakandi, Baazaar and Laal Kaptaan. The film collected Rs 3.24 crore on its opening day and Rs 4.55 crore on Saturday.

Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Jawaani Jaaneman gathers speed on Day 2... Being patronised by its target audience (metros)... Trending much better than Saif Ali Khan's previous solo movies (Chef, Kaalakaandi, Baazaar, Laal Kaptaan... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr. Total: Rs 7.79 crore India biz."

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The principal actors - Saif Ali Khan, debutante Alaya Furniturewalla and Tabu (in a special appearance as a coquettish bohemian who, by her own admission, is happy between meditation and hashish) - get into the swing of things with effortless ease, raising the dramedy to an out-of-the-ordinary level."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman has been co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani under the labels of Black Knight Films, Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films. The film also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.