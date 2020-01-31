Alaia Furniturewalla's Jawaani Jaaneman Fam-Jam, Led By Pooja Bedi And Farhan Furniturewalla

Alaia Furniturewalla's family attended Jawaani Jaaneman screening

A day ahead of Alaia Furniturewalla and Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman's release, makers of the film held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Alaia Furniturewalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaia is making her acting debut in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Pooja Bedi and Furhan Furniturewalla divorced in 2003. At the Jawaani Jaaneman screening, Pooja Bedi arrived with fiance Maneck Contractor while her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla was accompanied by wife Laila Khan.

Speaking to IANS in a recent interview, Alaia Furniturewalla was asked about taking advice from mom Pooja Bedi about her career decisions, when she said: "I like to do stuff myself, be it taking any decision or anything else, I generally take my own call. I believe in 'sabki suno lekin apni karo' (listen to everyone but take your own call). It does not mean that I don't take the advice my mother or my grandfather (Kabir Bedi) give me about films. I do discuss things with them, but at the end of the day it would be my decision. I am quite critical about myself."

Back to the screening. Kartik Aaryan, who stars in upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, also took time out for the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Kriti Sanon tagged along with her sister Nupur Sanon for the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman on Thursday. Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrat Bharucha, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Yami Gautam were also on the guest list.

Saif Ali Khan, who took Kareena Kapoor to another screening of Jawaani Jaaneman on Wednesday, was missing in action. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan attended. Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana took along wife Akriti Khurana.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman opened in theatres on Friday. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a 40-year-old, who loves his bachelor life but turns into a mess when he learns that he has a teenage daughter. Alaia Furniturewalla will be starring in Jawaani Jaaneman as Saif's daughter. Actress Tabu also stars in the film as Saif Ali Khan's wife.