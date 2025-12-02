Neha Dhupia Says Saif Ali Khan Has A Secret Social Media Account, This Is What He Uses It For

Celebrities often face the darker side of social media, especially in the form of trolling. In a recent interview, Neha Dhupia opened up about this issue and shared an interesting detail about actor Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking to a media portal, Neha recalled a conversation with Saif from five to six years ago during her own show. She mentioned that although Saif isn't officially on social media, he had admitted to having a private account.

Neha told Zoom, "five-six years ago, during an interview on my show itself, I was talking to Saif about trolling. He said he is not on social media, but he has a private account, and sometimes he reads the stuff that's written. He said it is going to get so bad, there's going to be policing to an extent where the cybercrime department people are going to find you. And it is getting there; people have been found."

Neha also addressed how trolling has grown, particularly with the misuse of AI targeting actresses in recent times.



The actress said, "What happened with a couple of actresses recently, whether it is the wrong usage of AI and showing stuff across, it is getting there. I am happy that people are being pulled up. It makes me angry, but now I have reached a point where I am thick-skinned, that 'ab farak nahi padta hai' (It doesn't affect me)."

On the work front, Neha Dhupia will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Single Papa, releasing on December 12. The show also stars Kunal Khemu, Manoj Pahwa, Prajakta Koli, and Ayesha Raza.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is busy filming Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, marking the duo's on-screen reunion after 17 years. The film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.