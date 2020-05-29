Alaya Furniturewalla's Throwback To 'First Rehearsal For First Song'

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this video. (courtesy alaya.f)

Alaya Furniturewalla, in coronavirus lockdown, is rummaging through the albums and revisiting memories. On Friday, the 22-year-old actress took another trip down the memory lane and came back with a throwback memory of her "first rehearsal and first shot" for the song Gallan Kardi from her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the video collage, Alaya can be seen rehearsing her steps for the song. Dressed in a pink shrug, a black pair of trousers and sneakers, Alaya can be seen dancing with her dance choreographers Mudassar Khan and Abhishri Sen. In another part of the video, Alaya can be seen giving her shot for Gallan Kardi on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman in a yellow outfit and high heels. Sharing the video collage, Alaya wrote, "My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi! From sneakers to 6-inch heels. The only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile!" She hashtagged her post with the name of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Take a look:

On Thursday, Alaya shared a super adorable video of herself having a difficult time choosing healthy food over Nutella. In the video, Alaya can be seen trying to avoid Nutella while having a banana. In the end shot of the video, Alaya can be seen giving in to her cravings and having a spoonful of Nutella, while Christina Perri's song But I'm Only Human can be heard playing in the background. Take a look:

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.