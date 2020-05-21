Alaya Furniturewalla Turned Her Handstand Fail Into Instagram Gold. See Her Post

Alaya Furniterwalla in a still from the video. (courtesy: alaya.f)

A quick glance through Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram profile will give you a fair idea of what a pro the actress it when it comes to yoga. The 22-year-old actress, on Thursday, posted a video oh her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen trying to do a handstand. However, Alaya lost her balance and fell on the yoga mat. Alaya was a sport and chuckled at the end of the video. Alaya could be seen dressed in a grey tank top and white track pants in the video. She captioned the video: "I'm staying home." She wrote: "Tried shooting something cool for you guys but the universe had different plan."

Here are some videos from the actress' yoga sessions. "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing. Watch it till the end!" she captioned one of the videos.

Last week, Alaya tried to paint her face and she did a pretty good job at it. Sharing the video on Instagram, Alaya wrote, "SOS: Send help or art sheets.. Both will do me good."

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya made her debut in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman, which released in January this year. Alaya co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in her first ever Bollywood movie.