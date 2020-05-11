Alaya Furniturewalla's Birthday Wish For Her 'Mama' Pooja Bedi Is All About Love

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this image. (courtesy alaya.f)

Alaya Furniturewalla just dropped the sweetest picture on her Instagram profile. The 22-year-old actress shared an adorable picture of herself and her mother Pooja Bedi and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting on a couch of sorts as they look away from the camera. Twinning in white, Alaya and Pooja look as stunning as ever. Pooja can be seen holding Alaya as she smiles at her. Sharing the adorable picture, Alaya wrote a super cute birthday wish for her "mama" Pooja. "Happy birthday mama! Love you lots," wrote Alaya. Take a look:

Alaya, who is currently at home with her family due to the coronavirus lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. Alaya with her mother Pooja and brother Omar is busy taking the "who is most likely to" challenge on TikTok and the results are hilarious. This challenge requires the participants to answer questions by pointing to the person concerned. "As promised, one more who is most likely to with my mother and brother," she wrote. Take a look:

Pooja and Omar also featured in another "who is most likely challenge" shared by Alaya. "Had to do this with my mother and brother," wrote Alaya.

Pooja Bedi got married to Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewalla in 1990. They welcomed their daughter Alaya in 1997 and son Omar in 2000. Pooja and Farhan parted ways in 2003.

On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan.