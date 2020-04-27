Alaya Furniturewalla, Mom Pooja Bedi Or Brother Omar - Most Likely To Blow Money In Las Vegas Is...

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this video. (courtesy alaya.f)

Alaya Furniturewalla's family time is just too much fun. The actress recently took part in the "who is most likely to" challenge and the results are ROFL. Alaya roped in her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar for the TikTok challenge. This challenge requires the participants to answer the questions by pointing to the person concerned. Alaya shared a snippet of their challenge video on Instagram and it was hilarious. When asked who is more likely to have five children, Pooja Bedi pointed to herself, Alaya pointed to Pooja and Omar pointed to Alaya. When asked who is more likely to spend all their money in Las Vegas, all of them pointed to Alaya. When asked who is their favourite, they had a similar answer - Pooja it is. Aww. Alaya shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Had to do this with my mother and brother Pooja Bedi, Omar Furniturewalla. I hope you enjoy this." Alaya also added, "There are two more coming your way." Take a look:

Alaya, who is currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, the 22-year-old actress is doing it all - from making pancakes to finishing old doodles. Take a look:

A few days back, Alaya treated her Instafam to a throwback dance video of herself with her dance trainer Utkarsh. "Throwback dance video! I didn't upload this earlier because to be honest I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point," wrote Alaya. Take a look:

On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.