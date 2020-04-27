Alaya Furniturewalla, Mom Pooja Bedi Or Brother Omar - Most Likely To Blow Money In Las Vegas Is...

Highlights
Alaya Furniturewalla's family time is just too much fun. The actress recently took part in the "who is most likely to" challenge and the results are ROFL. Alaya roped in her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar for the TikTok challenge. This challenge requires the participants to answer the questions by pointing to the person concerned. Alaya shared a snippet of their challenge video on Instagram and it was hilarious. When asked who is more likely to have five children, Pooja Bedi pointed to herself, Alaya pointed to Pooja and Omar pointed to Alaya. When asked who is more likely to spend all their money in Las Vegas, all of them pointed to Alaya. When asked who is their favourite, they had a similar answer - Pooja it is. Aww. Alaya shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Had to do this with my mother and brother Pooja Bedi, Omar Furniturewalla. I hope you enjoy this." Alaya also added, "There are two more coming your way." Take a look:
Alaya, who is currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. In coronavirus lockdown, the 22-year-old actress is doing it all - from making pancakes to finishing old doodles. Take a look:
Protein Pancakes with dark chocolate peanut sauce and apple compote (recipe) Ingredients you will need: - 4 Egg Whites - Almond Milk (or any type of milk) - Cinnamon Powder - Honey - Baking Soda - Protein Powder (whichever one you use) - 2 Apples - Dark Chocolate - Peanut Butter - Olive Oil - Stevia / Sugarfree Pancake batter recipe: 1. Put the following ingredients into a mixer/blender: (4 Egg Whites, 3 tbsp Almond Milk (or subsitute), 2 tsp Baking Soda, 1 tsp Cinnamon Powder, 1 tbsp Honey, 1.5 tbsp Peanut Butter, 1 Scoop Protein Powder) 2. Blend it all together until until there are no big chunks or lumps. If you have used chunky peanut butter, some bits of peanuts are okay. 3. Heat up a pan and add a few drops of Olive Oil to grease the pan. 4. Pour some pancake batter on to the pan 5. once the bottom side is no longer sticking to the pan and has cooked, flip the pancake to the other side and let it cook. 6. Once both sides are ready, take the pancake off and pour fresh batter on the pan for another pancake! 7. Add olive oil to the pan as and when necessary. Apple Compote recipe: 1. Peel the 2 apples and dice them into small pieces 2. Put the diced apples into a pot on the stove and add water till just a little above the apples 3. Add sufficient sugarfree / stevia (add to taste) 4. Add 1 tbsp honey 5. Add 1 tsp of cinnamon powder 6. Allow it to boil 7. Cover the lid and let it sit for a bit with the stove on. 8. Take a spoon and smash the apples a little while its cooking. 9. Once apples look softer and slightly browned by the cinnamon and it's not looking too watery, take it off the stove. Chocolate Peanut Sauce recipe: 1. Add half cup Almond milk(or substitute) to a pot on the stove 2. Add 2 tbsp Peanut Butter 3. Cut the dark chocolate into small pieces and add it 4. Add 2 tbsp honey 5. keep stirring so it doesn't stick to the bottom of the pot and burn 6. If you want to change the consistency and make it slightly thinner as a sauce then simply add some more milk and stir.
A few days back, Alaya treated her Instafam to a throwback dance video of herself with her dance trainer Utkarsh. "Throwback dance video! I didn't upload this earlier because to be honest I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point," wrote Alaya. Take a look:
Throwback dance video! I didn't upload this earlier because tbh I was very badly bloated in this video and also I slipped at one point (see if you spot it). But now seems like a good time to upload it Choreography and in frame: @utkarshc21 Song: I Like Me Better (Arya Remix) @arya.sejpal
On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.