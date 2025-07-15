Kabir Bedi On His Rift With Daughter Pooja: "She Did Things That Upset Me"

Kabir Bedi didn't talk to his daughter Pooja for two-three years. While the father-daughter duo haven't addressed the issue till date, the disagreement was rumoured to be related to a property dispute. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kabir Bedi admitted there's a rift with Pooja without delving much into its specificities.

"There are problems in every relationship sometimes. I don't want to repeat the reasons again. However, there were a few misunderstandings - she did things that upset me; I must have done things that upset her. The important thing is that for 2-3 years, we were separated because of disagreements. Now that has ended," he shared.

"There's a lot of love and respect between us," he added.

When asked if his marriage with Parveen Dusanj was a reason of the discord, Kabir replied, "Whatever the reason, let's not go into that. Parveen wasn't the only reason. There were other reasons that divided us, other misunderstandings between father and daughter which had nothing to do with Parveen. Khushi ki baat yeh hai ki all this is resolved. I love Pooja. I love Parveen. They love being in the same city and meeting on occasions. All is well."

Kabir Bedi had four failed marriages. He shares daughter Pooja with his first wife Protima Bedi, an Odissi dancer.

Kabir Bedi and Pooja Bedi share a cordial relaionship. They are often pictured together at events and parties.

