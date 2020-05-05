Inside Alaya Furniturewalla's 'Mini Photoshoot.' See Pics

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this photo. (Image courtesy: alaya.f )

Alaya Furniturewalla's latest entry on Instagram proves that she never leaves a chance to do a "mini photoshoot" whenever she sees "golden hour light." The actress, on Tuesday, posted a couple of pictures of herself, in which she can be seen basking in the sun on what appears to be her bed. She looks gorgeous in a peach-coloured kurti and white salwar. In each picture, the actress can be seen posing differently. Sharing the photos, Alaya captioned her post like this: "I'm telling you... I see golden hour light and I have to do a mini photoshoot." Take a look:

From doodling to exercising, Alaya is keeping herself busy during the lockdown by performing several fun-filled activities. A few days ago, she posted a video of herself doing her "new favourite thing" - yoga. She wrote: "I've never done yoga in my life but it's become my new favourite thing to find cool yoga videos and get super excited when I'm able to do what they're doing."

Before that, the actress shared a post and revealed what she did when she ran out of paper during the lockdown. Alaya used her face as a canvas and painted an eye mask on it. "Ran out of art sheets so I used my face," she wrote in the caption.

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.