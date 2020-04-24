Alaya Furniturewalla 'Ran Out Of Art Sheets' So She Used Her Face As Canvas

Alaya Furniturewalla shared this picture. (Image courtesy: alaya.f)

Alaya Furniturewalla, every now and then, gives us glimpses of her "quarantine art" and we just love them. However, the actress did something extraordinary on Thursday. Alaya, who often posts videos and pictures of herself doodling on art sheets, ran out of paper on Thursday but that didn't stop her from showing her art skills. Guess what she did? The actress then used her face as a canvas and painted what appears to be an eye mask on her face. She used sparkling colours to paint the mask. Sharing a video of herself showing off her new art, Alaya wrote: "Ran out of art sheets so I used my face."

Reacting to Alaya's post, her fans compared her to fictional characters and dropped comments such as "female Krrish" and "looking like Catwoman." One of the users wrote: "Saving paper...nice!"

On World Earth Day, Alaya paid a tribute to "Mother Earth" by drawing fine art. "The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes. This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it's my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth. Swipe to the other images to see the close-up and the process. Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)," she wrote while sharing pictures of her drawing.

Alaya is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi. On the work front, Alaya was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.