ICYMI: Pooja Bedi's 'Three Generations Of Women Power' Pic With Daughter Alaya And Mother Protima

We're past the day that occasioned this post from Pooja Bedi but it's never too late (or early, for that matter) for blasts from a golden past. On Women's Day yesterday, the 49-year-old actress shared a photo from her archives featuring herself, mother Protima Bedi and daughter Alaya Furniturewalla, then a babe-in-arms. "Three generations of women power," Pooja captioned the post. The three generations are - Protima, a noted Odissi dancer who founded the dance community Nrityagram near Bengaluru; Pooja, star of films such as Vishkanya and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander; and Alaya, the 22-year-old daughter of Pooja and first husband Farhan Furniturewalla. Alaya recently made a well-received debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Pooja is the daughter of Protima Bedi, who died in 1998 at 49, and actor Kabir Bedi. Previous to her "three generations of women power," Pooja Bedi shared this photo of "three generations in film" ahead of the release of Jawaani Jaaneman - the picture features Kabir Bedi, Pooja and Alaya.

Alaya Furniturewalla also shared a couple of similar pictures and wrote, "Here's to strong women!" She added, "May we be them, may we raise them, may we know them." Take a look:

Like Pooja Bedi, many celebrities filled up social media with Women's Day posts. Ananya Panday shared an album full of throwback pictures on International Women's Day. Particularly adorable is an old photo of Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor with their daughters, best friends who call themselves "Charlie's Angels" - Suhana Khan, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya captioned her collection of pictures: "Here's to the women in my life whose presence is a constant reminder to be courageous, kind and humble. Happy Women's Day, to all the beautiful women."

Richa Chadha shared a video on Sunday, which had several old pictures of her along with her sisters and mother. She wrote, "Happy International Women's Day to me...and my sisters...I choose self-love! And love all the way ! It's never too late to start loving yourself...Celebrate yourself first, the world will follow!"

Back to Pooja Bedi. Earlier, the actress shared a picture of herself from her modelling days. Pooja Bedi wrote, "Throwback to being the show stopper at Priya Awasthy's show... with a Goddess Lakshmi theme."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Bedi was last seen in the 2011 film Shakti. Alaya has a three film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed.