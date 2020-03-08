International Women's Day 2020: Sanjay Dutt Thanks Mother Nargis And Wife Maanayata For Bringing Out The 'Best Version' Of Him

International Women's Day 2020: Sanjay Dutt shared this picture. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt shared a couple of monochrome pictures on Sunday

The actor wrote, "To the strong and powerful women"

"Love you all so much," he added

Sanjay Dutt's International Women's Day wish for his mother Nargis, wife Maanayata and daughters Iqra, 9, and Trishala, 32, came with beautiful monochrome pictures and we are all hearts. The actor shared a couple of pictures of the "strong and powerful women who never stop teaching and inspiring" him on Instagram. One of his pictures includes a father-daughters trio. Sanjay Dutt also posted a picture of himself and his mother Nargis, who died in 1981. The third picture of the album features his wife Maanayata and its adorable. Sanjay Dutt said, "It's your day not just today, but every single day." Sharing the photographs on his social media handle, he wrote, "To the strong and powerful women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. It's your day not just today, but every single day. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, mom and Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much." He added hashtags "#WisdomFromWomen" and "#WomensDay2020." Take a look:

Trishala dropped a comment on his post, which read: "Papa dukes. We love you too."

Ajay Devgn also wished his wife Kajol and daughter Nysa along with his "mother, sisters and teachers" on an Instagram post. Celebrating International Women's Day, Anil Kapoor and his brother Sanjay Kapoor shared different posts on social media wishing their wife and daughters. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Every day is their day in our lives and our home" while Sanjay Kapoor said, "Happy Woman's Day and more power to all of you."

Many Bollywood actors and actresses shared various posts on their social media accounts celebrating the day. Some of them include, Mouni Roy, Kalki Koechlin, Alaya Furniturewalla, Karan Singh Grover, Sussanne Khan, Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Saiee Manjrekar and Dia Mirza.