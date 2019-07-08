Shah Rukh Khan's 'Charlie's Angels' Pic Of Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya Is Dazzling X 3

Ananya Panday Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are Bollywood's own version of 'Charlie's Angels' and Ananya's latest Insta post proves that. The Student Of The Year actress frequently refers to her gang (or as she says, her "family"), which includes her best buddies Suhana and Shanaya, as 'Charlie's Angels', a reference to the lead actresses of hit action-comedy Charlie's Angels series. What's interesting about her recent post, which shows the trio posing next to each other, is that the Indian version of 'Charlie's Angels' got a new photographer, who is none other than Shah Rukh Khan (Suhana's father).

Sharing the black-and-white picture, Ananya Panday wrote: "Charlie's Angels," and accompanied it with a heart emoji and hashtag #familyportrait.

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are gen-next Bollywood BFFs. Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, while Shanaya started her film industry career as an assistant director. Suhana, on the other hand, has just completed her acting course in the United States.

Excited much to see the 'Charlie's Angels'' family portrait? Check it out:

A lot of celebrities such as Ananya and Shanaya's mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor left gushing comments in the form of emojis. Former actress Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan also dropped adorable comments. "Love," wrote Neelam Kothari.

This is not the first time Ananya has referred to her group as Charlie's Angels. Earlier, on Suhana Khan's birthday, she dug out a photo from the plethora of her memories and shared an adorable throwback picture featuring the trio posing like 'Charlie's Angels.'

Here's the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, take a look at Ananya's other Charlie's Angels' post:

On the work front, Ananya is preparing for her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

