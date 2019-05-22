Happy Birthday, Suhana Khan: Ananya Panday Posts Fab Throwback Pic With Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday shared the image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ananya Panday wished her childhood friend Suhana Khan by sharing a childhood photo with her on her Instagram account. The Student Of The Year 2 actress dug out a photo from the plethora of her memories and shared an adorable throwback picture of herself with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The trio can be seen posing like 'Charlie's Angels', a reference to the lead actresses of hit action-comedy Charlie's Angels series. Sharing the throwback picture, Ananya wrote: "Happiest birthday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart. We love you Sueeeee. #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback."

The photo itself is like a time machine which will take you to the childhood days of Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya, who are now gen-next Bollywood BFFs. Ananya made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, while Shanaya started her film industry career as an assistant director. Suhana, on the other hand, is currently studying acting in the United States.

Take a look at Ananya's post:

The photo that Ananya Panday shared shows the deep bond that she shares with Suhana and Shanaya. The trio grew up together in each other's company and they always seem to be having a great time together.

On Ananya Panday's birthday post, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) posted heart emojis and even shared several throwback pictures herself wishing Suhana on her birthday.

Meanwhile, we also spotted another throwback picture that Ananya Panday shared on Suhana Khan's birthday in 2017. Ananya posted the throwback photo collaged a snapchat picture.

Take a look at her post:

Ananya Panday's photos with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor do tell us stories of their friendship. It seems like the actress likes to address her gang as 'Charlie's Angels' as in one of her previous posts, she captioned the trio's photo from Alibaug using same hashtag 'Charlie's Angels.'

Here's the photo we are talking about:

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film received mix response at the box office. Currently, Ananya is preparing for her second film Pati Patni Aur Who, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

