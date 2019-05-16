Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday's Film Earns 53 Crore

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: A still from the film (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'SOTY2' is "stable" on weekdays The film collected Rs 4.51 crore on Wednesday 'SOTY2' made over Rs 26 crore on the weekend

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's new film Student Of The Year 2 is showing a consistent trend with its box office performance on the weekdays and has collected a sum of Rs 53.88 crore in 6 days at the box office, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Student Of The Year 2 is stable on weekdays," wrote Mr Adarsh but added that there's a slight glitch. Though the film has been "stable" on weekdays, its overall performance has been reviewed as "underwhelming": "Plexes continue to add to the total, but the overall total is underwhelming... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr. Total: Rs 53.88 cr. India biz." Student Of The Year 2's single-day highest score is that of Saturday's when it made Rs 14 crore.

Student Of The Year 2 opened to make Rs 12 crore and have a decent weekend but as per Mr Adarsh's evaluation, "Student Of The Year 2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff's earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should've been much higher than Baaghi least (Rs 38.58 crore).

Student Of The Year 2 marks the Bollywood debuts of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. About her first ever character in Bollywood, she said: "She'll always be super close to my heart. So, thank you for accepting her fire (and desire)."

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 also features Student Of The Year alumna Alia Bhatt in a special song.

