The Internet Can't Stop Guessing Who Tara Sutaria's 'New Crush' Is

Tara Sutaria in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara's video received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Tara was last seen in Student Of The Year 2 The film marked her Bollywood debut

Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram post aroused the curiosity of her fans to a different level altogether. Why, you ask? Well, on Wednesday night the 23-year-old actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen applying some lip colour as she stands in front of a mirror. Tara looks simply stunning in a white top and a pair of blue denims and she playfully winks in the video. Coming back to what made her fans curious. Tara accompanied her video with a caption that read, "Getting ready for my new crush." She accompanied the post with a wink and a heart emoji.

Just like us, Tara's fans too loved her video and the comment section was flooded with a series of interesting comments. Several fans started the guessing game in the comments section. "Who is the lucky person," wrote a curious fan. "Dil Tod diya caption main ye likhkar," read another comment from a fan. The post received over 1 lakh likes within a few minutes.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's post here:

On Wednesday, Tara delighted her Instafam with a behind-the-scene video from her recently released film Student Of The Year 2. In the video, Tara could be seen rehearsing with her co-star Tiger Shroff. "Sneak peek into what our first rehearsal for The Jawaani Song looked like. Tiger Shroff, thank you for being the best dance partner a girl could ask for," wrote Tara Sutaria.

This is the post we are talking about:

Tara Sutaria is currently basking in on the success of Student Of The Year 2, which marked her debut in Bollywood. Tara will next be seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

