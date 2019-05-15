Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's Film On The Brink Of 50 Crore

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office: Still from the film (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights The film made Rs 49.37 crore in five days On Tuesday, it scored Rs 5 crore 'SOTY2' opened to make Rs 12 crore

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's new film Student Of The Year 2 is adding more and more crores to its box office performance with each passing day. In five days in the theatres, the Punit Malhotra-directed film has raked in Rs 49.37 crore, just a shade under Rs 50 crore. About the film's almost-50 crore performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that its "surprising" that Student Of The Year 2 hasn't managed to make Rs 50 crore yet: "Student Of The Year 2 shows ordinary trending... Didn't decline much on Tue [vis-a-vis Mon], but what's surprising is that it hasn't crossed Rs 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: Rs 49.37 cr. India biz."

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn't decline much on Tue [vis-a-vis Mon], but what's surprising is that it hasn't crossed Rs 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: Rs 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

As per Mr Adarsh's previous report, Student Of The Year 2 had witnessed a downward graph as it entered the week from the weekend. "Student Of The Year 2 declines 54.23% on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri]... Slows at plexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR [where it was performing best]," he had written.

In its three-day weekend, Student Of The year 2 made over Rs 38 crore, which turned out to be Tiger Shroff's third highest opening weekend figure.

Apart from the storyline of a college love triangle, Student Of The Year 2 has several points of interest for cine-goers - it marks the Bollywood debuts of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Student Of The Year alumna Alia Bhatt also features in a special appearance in a song.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.