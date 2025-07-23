<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Tuesday Surpasses Monday Earnings. Film Is A Few Crores Away From Rs 150 Crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara continues to make waves at the box office. After five days of its release, the film minted Rs 132.25 crore, entering the coveted list of the top five highest-grossing films of 2025.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Saiyaara minted Rs 25 crore at the domestic box office on Tuesday (July 22). Notably, the numbers are higher than those from Monday. On Monday, the film earned Rs 24 crore at the domestic box office, per Sacnilk.

Saiyaara has been shattering box office records one after another. Over the weekend, the film minted Rs 83 crore, making it one of the highest-opening weekends of this year.

The film's total domestic box office earnings stand at Rs 132.25 crore, just a few crores away from the Rs 150 crore mark.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film is now one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year. The list includes names like Vicky Kaushal's historical saga Chhaava (Rs 601 crore), Akshay Kumar's franchise hit Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore), Ajay Devgn's formula hit Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 163 crore) which is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Taran Adarsh's Verdict

Trade experts said that Saiyaara has been rewriting box office rules as the Hindi film industry is going through a dull phase with most of the films falling flat.

Saiyaara created a buzz due to its emotional storyline, intense love story and powerful performances by the two debutants.

An excerpt from Taran Adarsh's recent X post read, "HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN... 'SAIYAARA' CONTINUES TO REWRITE RECORD BOOKS... #Saiyaara goes on a rampage on Monday - a working day - yet shows no signs of slowing down... Monday's numbers are HIGHER than Friday's - an incredible feat.

"Not just the biggest opener - not just the biggest weekend - #Saiyaara is now also the biggest Monday grosser for a film *starring newcomers*.

"But that's not all - #Saiyaara's *Monday numbers* are higher than those of #Housefull5 [#AkshayKumar], #Raid2 [#AjayDevgn], and #SitaareZameenPar [#AamirKhan].

"Wait, #Saiyaara has scored even higher than #Chhaava [#VickyKaushal] on Monday - the highest-grossing film of 2025."

Taran Adarsh predicted the Tuesday numbers would be higher as the film opted for discounted ticket prices.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office as there's no sign of slowing down for the film. The Tuesday numbers are higher than those from Monday, making it one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year.