<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Housefull 5 earned Rs 54 crore in two days, crossing Rs 50 crore quickly. The film had a Hindi occupancy rate of 37.97% on its second day. It opened with Rs 24 crore, Akshay Kumar's fourth-biggest opening.

The fifth instalment in the Housefull series, starring Akshay Kumar, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within two days of its release, as per estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

What

On its second day, the film earned nearly Rs 30 crore across all languages in India.

On Saturday, June 7, Housefull 5 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 37.97%.

The film opened with Rs 24 crore, making it the fourth-biggest opening in Akshay Kumar's career after Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.29 crore), and Gold (Rs 25.25 crore).

The total box office collection after two days stands at Rs 54 crore.

Background

Compared to Akshay's recent releases, the expectations are significantly higher. Kesari 2 opened with Rs 7.75 crore and wrapped its run at Rs 92 crore, while Khel Khel Mein, which clashed with Vedaa and Stree 2, opened with just Rs 5 crore. If early predictions hold, Housefull 5 will outperform both.

The film is being screened widely, with over 5,000 screens globally. Major multiplex chains are reportedly running up to 18-20 shows per day, and some theatres are showing it 21 times daily.

With a reported budget of Rs 225 crore, distributors estimate the film will need to earn around Rs 450 crore to break even. Housefull 5 has not been released in multiple languages but has two versions, possibly for technical reasons or edits.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Supporting actors include Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan.

Tarun Mansukhani, who previously directed Dostana in 2008, returns to direction after over a decade.

In A Nutshell

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, had a strong start at the domestic box office, earning Rs 54 crore in two days. With multiple underperformers behind him, Housefull 5 can be a potential turning point for Akshay Kumar's box office journey.