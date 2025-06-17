<i>Housefull 5</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Second Monday Result On Akshay Kumar's Film

Housefull 5 released in theatres on June 6. After a stellar opening, the film performed well in the first week of its release. It recorded a slight drop in its box office numbers on its second Monday. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial collected Rs 4 crore on Day 11, reported Sacnilk.

Housefull 5 recorded an overall 11.11% Hindi occupancy on June 16. It received the maximum occupancy from the night shows at about 12.92%, followed by the afternoon shows at 12.75%, evening shows at 12.21% and the lowest from the morning shows saw just 6.57%. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 158.25 crore in the domestic market.

A day earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Housefull 5's second weekend box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Housefull 5 posts a solid second weekend, recording impressive numbers on Saturday and Sunday... The noticeable growth on these two days, in particular, is certainly a positive sign."

Taran added, "Going forward, #HF5 needs to maintain its momentum to achieve a healthy total, especially with Sitaare Zameen Par expected to capture a significant share of the market. #Housefull5 [Week 2] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 10.21 cr, Sun 12.30 cr. Total: ₹ 162.69 cr." See the post here.

Housefull 5 boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

The film follows an intriguing plot wherein multiple imposters claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire. They compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

Housefull 5 is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fifth instalment in the popular Housefull franchise, which launched in 2010.