In <i>Housefull 5</i>, Akshay Kumar Finally Delivers A Long-Awaited Blockbuster

Sixteen flop films and almost four years. This was perhaps the distance that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar had to travel from 2021's blockbuster Sooryavanshi to reach Housefull 5, his latest release, which is on its way to becoming a hit at the box office within days of its release.

Housefull 5, the newest chapter in the comedy film franchise Housefull, crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame, the thriller comedy released in theatres on June 6.

After all, it is all about numbers.

It took 18 actors, including Akshay Kumar himself, two alternate endings of Housefull 5 (Housefull 5A, Housefull 5B) and a reported budget of Rs 300 crore for the actor to finally become lucky in 2025, almost four years after the release of Sooryavanshi.

Housefull 5 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, and Ranjeet.

Housefull 5 is also his third release this year after period dramas Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force, which fell just a bit short from becoming box office successes.

According to reports, Sky Force was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore and earned Rs 142 crore. Kesari Chapter 2 raised between Rs 144-168 crore while it was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore.

Housefull 5 is around Rs 200 crore away from being called a bona fide hit. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film was reportedly mounted on a budget of more than Rs 300 crore.

It's the fifth film in the comedy franchise and it marks the 10 years of the first Housefull film too. And, so the makers left no stone unturned in their efforts to make this film a hit.

Mediapersons were distributed BookMyShow codes worth Rs 500 to watch Housefull 5A along with a companion for a show on the release day (June 6) at a cinema hall of their choice.

Then, multiplex chain PVR INOX said viewers can watch the film at just Rs 149 on June 10 (Tuesday).

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment came up with yet another offer. Fans who watched one version of Housefull 5 can avail a code to get a ticket for the second version at half the price.

In terms of advance bookings for the release day, Housefull (both versions combined) had earned Rs 14 crore, with the figures from block (reserved) seats amounting to approximately Rs 5 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk.

The movie's reported earnings come as a much-needed respite for Akshay Kumar.

After the highs of his Sooryavanshi in 2021, one of the biggest hit Hindi films in the post-COVID-19 world grossing over Rs 290 crore, came Atrangi Re the same year which fell flat at the box office. The coming four years were marred by a long list of duds, including big-ticket titles across genres such as Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The only exceptions were 2023's OMG 2, in which Akshay Kumar featured in an extended guest appearance, as well as Stree 2 and Singham Again, both 2024 releases, which starred him in a cameo. These 16 movies also don't include Cutputtli, which got a direct-to-digital release on JioHotstar (then Disney+ Hotstar).

The name of Akshay Kumar once bore the promise of a hit film, an idea that has come under scanner and intense media scrutiny after the actor's consecutive movies bombed at the box office in the last four years. The films being poorly reviewed by critics also didn't help.

During the trailer launch of Sky Force earlier this year, Akshay Kumar candidly spoke about his career slump.

"It's not that it has happened for the first time. The best part is you keep on working hard. That is what I tell myself. If anyone talks to me about it, I say the same thing that you have to keep working hard," the actor had said.

Akshay also said many people have started advising him to do "one film or maximum two films" in a year.

"... But I say if I can work, then why not? I have based my entire career on that. Many people have told me not to do content-based films, but I don't want to leave that. I want to keep working on different kinds of films," he had said at the time.

