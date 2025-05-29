Will <i>Housefull 5</i> Go Houseful At The Box Office?

Fifteen years, one franchise and Akshay Kumar. Going by a popular meme on social media, the Khans have seasons; Akshay Kumar is the man for all seasons and reasons (probably). At a time when single screens are on a decline along with streamers posing tough competition to multiplexes, Hindi film producers think 100 times before releasing a film in theatres. Despite his string of flops, except the recent Sky Force, Akshay Kumar continues to be a crowdpuller who promises a housefull and paisa-vasool theatrical experience.

The reality might be different; but there is still assurance.

So, here comes Akshay Kumar alongside the biggest cast of recent times with Housefull 5 to light up your summer vacation.

The trailer of the film was released on May 27. The film will release in theatres on June 6. The fifth chapter in the Housefull franchise was made on a reported budget of Rs 375 crore. Housefull franchise is marked by crass humour, slapstick comedy, cameos by yesteryear's film icons and, obviously, a whole lot of the Akshay Kumar factor.

Given the gigantic budget of Housefull 5, let's have a quick recap of the previous installments - What was the budget they were alloted? How did they perform at the box office? What's the box office prediction for Housefull 5?

Box Office On A Roll

The first Housefull film was released on April 30, 2010. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan in the lead roles. It was mounted on what could now be called a meagre budget of Rs 30 crore and minted Rs 124.50 crore. Along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh was also the face of the franchise, while the rest of the cast kept changing with each sequel.

A film still from Housefull

Two years later, the second film of the franchise was released with a bigger star cast. Housefull 2 (2012) was also directed by Sajid Khan. Besides Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the sequel stars Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Asin, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Shazahn Padamsee and Boman Irani.

As the star value rose, so did the budget. Housefull 2 was made on a reported budget of Rs 60-64 crore and it earned Rs 186 crore.

A poster look from Housefull 2

It took four years for the third installment to arrive in theatres. Housefull 3 (2016) was directed by Sajid-Farhad. Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon, Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff led the star cast.

The budget of the film, this time, crossed Rs 100 crore. It didn't go to waste. The film collected Rs 195 crore at the ticket window.

A film still from Housefull 3

Then, Housefull 4 came in 2019. It was directed by Sajid Khan. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda round out the cast. Built on a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film raised over Rs 280 crore in box office collections.

A BTS still from Housefull 4

It doesn't come as a surprise that Housefull 5 was made on a whopping budget of more than Rs 300 crore. Call it the Akshay Kumar mania or the charm of nonsense comedy that's synonymous with the Housefull franchise, the new movie is expected to woo the audiences in theatres.

Prediction For Housefull 5 Box Office

Trade analyst Komal Nahta has pinned his hopes on the film's box office figures. "The trailer looks good. The purpose of a comedy is to put a smile on people's faces. The trailer made me laugh and smile," he tells NDTV.

The cast of Housefull 5 is one of the biggest ensembles in recent memory. Is it a boon or bane? "It's definitely a plus point, I would say. The audience wants to watch good-looking faces on the screen. Even when there's a huge ensemble cast, I feel, all the characters are given their due (screen) time," says Komal Nahta to NDTV.

#MeToo Spot On The Housefull Franchise

Ahead of the release of the film Housefull 4, the MeToo movement was at its peak. Filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar were accused of sexual misconduct by several women on sets. Sajid Khan stepped down as director and was replaced by Farhad Samji. Nana Patekar eventually exited the project too.

But the industry has a short memory, it seems. Nana Patekar found a place in the fifth installment.

Akshay Kumar And Box Office - Always Not A Khiladi Combo

Housefull 5 will mark Akshay Kumar's third release this year. It was preceded by Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force.

Based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of a real-life character C Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar tried his best to bring the character to life on screen though he didn't look like the character he portrayed. Dharma Productions took a big risk in the name of Akshay Kumar and it didn't pay off (as per box office). The film minted Rs 142 crore, while it was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

But Sky Force, set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, may have given a little respite to Akshay Kumar. It minted between Rs 144-168 crore while it was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore.

The question remains: why do producers continue to have faith in Akshay Kumar even when his recent films didn't work?

After a string of flop films, when media wrote, "He's gone", Akshay Kumar hit back at the press conference of his 2024 film Khel Khel Mein - "Mein mara nahi hoon, kahi gaya bhi nahi, kaam karta rahunga (I am not dead, neither I am gone. I will work till my last breath)."

Fans believed in his promise and so did the Housefull 5 makers.