Judges Called <i>"Mama"</i> In <i>Jolly LLB 3</i>, Pune Court Summons Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi

A civil court in Pune has issued summons to actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and director Subhash Kapoor in connection with their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3 following a petition filed by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan.

The court has directed the three to appear in person on October 28 at 11 am.

According to advocate Wajed Rahim Khan, the action follows a petition filed by him, alleging that the film mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings. In the plea, he objected to the portrayal of the legal profession in a negative light and raised concerns over a scene where judges are referred to as "mama", a slang term.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There should be respect for the lawyers. That is why I filed a petition in the court, that whatever they have shown about the advocates and the judges is wrong... I filed a petition in the Pune court. And the court has asked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Walsi and the director to be present.."

The complaint was originally filed in 2024 after the release of the film's first teaser.

Jolly LLB 3 is the latest installment in this movie franchise. The first part, led by actor Arshad Warsi, was a sleeper hit at the box office. The sequel to the movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, earned a verdict of superhit at the box office in 2017.

After a gap of almost eight years, the makers of the franchise have returned with the third installment of Jolly LLB, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-starrer Jolly LLB 3 was out on August 12.

In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

