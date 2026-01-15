"<i>Papa Bade Karze Mei Hai</i>": Akshay Kumar Assures Help To Needy Fan Outside Poll Booth

Like every year, Akshay Kumar was one of the few Mumbai celebrities who showed up to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on Friday morning. In a viral video, a woman approached Akshay Kumar for financial help, revealing that her father was debt-ridden.

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar is seen exiting the polling booth when the woman approaches him.

"Papa bahut bade karze mein hai, unko please bahar nikalo (My father is in huge debt; please help him get out)," she said, holding a white paper in her hand.

He obliged the female fan and directed her to his team. When she tried to touch his feet, he stopped her and got into the car.

The video prompted applause from the internet.

"Real man, sidhi sadhi Akshay," wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, "Bade dilwala."

Another comment read, "Excellent."

Akshay even spoke to the media after casting his vote in the BMC elections.

"This is the day the remote control lands in our hands. I appeal to all Mumbaikars to vote. So now it's our turn—we all should step out and vote to elect the right person. If you want to be the real hero of Mumbai, then instead of dialogues, come and vote," he told the reporters stationed at the venue.

VIDEO | Mumbai: On BMC polls, actor Akshay Kumar says, “Today is the BMC election and, as Mumbaikars, this is the day when we have the remote control. Therefore, all the people of Mumbai must come out and vote, rather than complaining later about things not being in good shape.… pic.twitter.com/CibMsSkTsC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2026

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, alongside Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming projects include Bhoot Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.