Akshay Kumar's Security Vehicle Meets With An Accident In Mumbai

Akshay Kumar's security vehicle was involved in a road accident on Monday evening in Mumbai. The incident took place when the actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, were travelling home from the airport to their Juhu residence.

According to initial information, the incident occurred when a car hit an auto-rickshaw from behind, causing the rickshaw to overturn and collide with Akshay Kumar's escort vehicle. The impact led to the security car toppling onto its right side on the road.

Authorities reached the spot shortly after the accident and brought the situation under control. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Videos circulating online from the scene showed the escort car lying on its side, while the auto-rickshaw appeared severely damaged, having been crushed from above. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were returning from the airport after travelling abroad to mark a special personal milestone. The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Twinkle had shared a video on Instagram over the weekend, featuring herself and Akshay paragliding together. Alongside the video, she wrote, "The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here's to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in Mumbai. They are parents to two children - son Aarav, 23, and daughter Nitara, 13.

