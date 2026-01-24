RJ Mahvash Drops Cryptic Post After Unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal: "Sending Some Peace Your Way"

There seems to be trouble in paradise for rumoured couple Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash. Days after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, Mahvash shared posts that have caught everyone's attention.

On Friday, RJ Mahvash posted a video of herself sitting inside her car, casually fixing her hair. The clip itself was simple, but it was the caption that grabbed attention. “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life,” she wrote.

Soon after, she posted another update on her Instagram Stories. This time, it was a photo of her posing for the camera with a calm expression. The caption read, “Sending some peace your way.”

The timing of these posts did not go unnoticed, especially given the recent unfollowing between the content creator and the cricketer.

For those unaware, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been under constant public scrutiny since the cricketer's much-talked-about divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

After the split, Yuzvendra and Mahvash were frequently spotted together. From her cheering for him during IPL matches to their dinner outings, the two were often seen in each other's company. These appearances naturally led to dating rumours.

Despite this, both Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash had repeatedly denied being in a relationship and maintained that they were just friends.

Last year, during his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal was asked if anything is going on with Mahvash. To which, the cricketer replied, "No, there's nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.” He shared that it will take some time to move on from his previous relationship, sharing that he needs to gather himself first."

"For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible… We could not step out together,” he added. Click here to read the full story.