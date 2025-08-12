<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Double Trouble

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB released today. Not one, but this time two Jollys will light up your screen for a double-trouble treat. Not to forget, Saurabh Shukla will also reprise his role and will have to tolerate the dual storm.

Breaking Down The Teaser

Jolly LLB 3 introduces us two Jolly from its two prquels. Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly, from Meerut, played by Arshad Warsi says he has become calmer after being domesticated. Has he spoken the truth? It doesn't seem so.

Here comes another Jolly. Jagadishwar Mishra, aka Jolly, from Kanpur, played by Akshay Kumar.

When two Jollys are at court, can drama be far behind?

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's subtle and not-so-subtle banter is the USP of the teaser.

Apart from the audience, Saurabh Shukla has to deal with two jollys. As he sums up the teaser, "Two jollys have come to destroy my life".

The Jolly LLB Franchise

The first film from the franchise released in 2013. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla and revolves around the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and focuses on his attempt to earn six innocent labourers their justice and his journey against the monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.

Jolly LLB 2 came four years after its release. Akshay Kumar plays the titular character, Jagdishwar Mishra, replacing the 2013 film's lead actor, Arshad Warsi, while Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, as well as Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role from the 2013 original, star.

Jolly LLB 3 will release in theatres on September 19. It's directed by Subhash Kapoor.