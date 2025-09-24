<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi's Film Maintains Pace, Mints Rs 65.5 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 maintained its growth on the first Tuesday after witnessing a major drop on Monday. The film's total earnings stand at Rs 65.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.

What's Happening

On Monday, the film minted Rs 5.5 crore after registering double-digit growth on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the film fared better than Monday, minting Rs 6.5 crore.

About the film's Monday result, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JollyLLB3 witnesses a 56% drop on Monday [compared to Friday], especially during the evening shows.

The Tuesday discounted ticket offer is expected to give a boost to footfalls and collections.

#JollyLLB3 [Week 1] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 20 cr, Sun 21 cr, Mon 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 59 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

Background

Released in 2013, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit. The film starred Arshad Warsi as advocate Jolly Tyagi, with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Reportedly mounted on a decent budget of ₹10 crore, the film benefited from good word of mouth and earned ₹48.7 crore at the box office.

Four years later, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 was released, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead as advocate Jolly Mishra.

Subhash Kapoor returned to direct the sequel, which also featured Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprised their characters from the original film.

The new film has brought Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together for the first time.