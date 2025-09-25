<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 witnessed a slight drop in its earnings on Wednesday. The film minted Rs 4.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 69.75 crore.

What's Happening

Jolly LLB 3 had a modest opening of Rs 12.5 crore on September 19.

The numbers reached to a solid Rs 41 crore over the weekend.

On Monday, the film had registered the single-digit number for the first time.

About the film's Monday result, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JollyLLB3 witnesses a 56% drop on Monday [compared to Friday], especially during the evening shows.

The Tuesday discounted ticket offer is expected to give a boost to footfalls and collections.

#JollyLLB3 [Week 1] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 20 cr, Sun 21 cr, Mon 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 59 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

Background

Released in 2013, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit. The film starred Arshad Warsi as advocate Jolly Tyagi, with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Reportedly mounted on a decent budget of ₹10 crore, the film benefited from good word of mouth and earned ₹48.7 crore at the box office.

Four years later, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 was released, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead as advocate Jolly Mishra.

Subhash Kapoor returned to direct the sequel, which also featured Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprised their characters from the original film.

The new film has brought Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together for the first time.