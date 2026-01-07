Amid Rahul Mody Dating Buzz, Shraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To Fan Asking About Her Marriage

Shraddha Kapoor often interacts with her fans on social media, and recently, while replying to one of a fan's comments, the actress gave a witty response about her marriage plans.

What Shraddha Kapoor Said About Her Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody are one of the most adorable rumoured couples in Bollywood. While neither has confirmed the relationship, the two are often spotted together, and Shraddha occasionally shares playful pictures with him on social media.

Amid this, Shraddha, on January 6, posted a promotional video for her jewellery brand on Instagram. In the clip, she highlighted statistics suggesting that most breakups occur around Valentine's Day. She speculated on possible reasons for the trend before humorously urging viewers to buy gift boxes to avoid being single during the season of love.

The post drew attention in the comments section when a user asked about her wedding plans. Kapoor responded with a witty remark. The netizen asked, "Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji". To this, Shraddha responded, "Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married)." Take a look:

Shraddha and rumoured boyfriend Rahul sparked dating speculation after being seen together following a dinner outing in Mumbai early last year.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also recently voiced Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.



Reportedly, she will feature in Pahadpangira, the prequel to the acclaimed film Tumbbad. The actress will also be seen in the supernatural drama Naagin.

In addition, Shraddha is expected to reprise her role in upcoming sequels Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. She is also likely to appear in Eetha, a biographical drama based on the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.



