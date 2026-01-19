Monday Is The New Sunday For Shraddha Kapoor. Internet Can't Keep Calm

Shraddha Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is highly relatable. On January 19, the actress shared a couple of selfies on the platform, declaring Monday as her personal Sunday.

The post soon grabbed attention, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans. Shraddha also did not hold back and replied to some of the remarks with her signature humour.

The snaps capture the Stree 2 actress lying on a couch and smiling at the camera. She is dressed in comfy loungewear, featuring a beige shirt, with earphones wrapped around her neck. Shraddha also rocks a pair of printed glasses and leaves her hair open.

Her side note read, “Mera Sunday Aaj hai, kya kar loge? (My Sunday is today. What will you do?)”

Here are some fun comments:

When a user wanted to know whether Shraddha was wearing “naya chasma (new glasses)”, her apt reply was, “3 saal baad puraana chashma pehno toh naye mein count hota hai (If you wear old glasses after 3 years, they count as a new one).”

“Itne AI dekh liye sab AI lagta hai (Watched so much AI, everything feels like AI),” noted another. To this, Shraddha responded, “Jab sab AI hai toh kuch AI nahi (When everything is AI, nothing is AI).”

Hit by the Monday blues, an individual wrote, “Hume bhi aaj Sunday chahiye (I also want today to be Sunday).” Shraddha Kapoor's hilarious answer was, “Sunday ko aaj aap nahi chahiye (Sunday does not want you today).”

“Aaj mera Friday hai (Today is my Friday),” commented one person. Lauding their thought, Shraddha said, “Aapne life crack kar li hai. (You have cracked the code of life). Congratulations.”

“Sirf 2 pics? Aur jyada pics upload karo na. (Only 2 pictures? Please upload more photos),” requested an admirer. Shraddha hit back with a simple, “nahi na (No no).”

Work-wise, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in director Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The blockbuster horror-comedy premiered in 2024. She also lent her voice to the animated character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Zootopia 2.

Up next, Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly appear in Pahadpangira, the prequel to the 2018 horror drama Tumbbad.