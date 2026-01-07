In Pics: Arjun Rampal Has A Blast As He Watches <i>Dhurandhar</i> With His "Goa Gangsters"

Arjun Rampal, one of the key cast members of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, played the role of ISI Chief Major Iqbal in the film. He recently had a blast watching the film with his "Goa Gangsters" gang and shared a glimpse of it on social media. The actor took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures. The first two were selfies where Arjun Rampal looks ecstatic as he poses with his gang. The other two showed some desserts with Dhurandhar written on the plates.

Arjun captioned it, "Went with my GG's (Goa Gangsters) to watch #Dhurandhar. A complete blast. Dinner post that at the charming #Tertullia with great hospitality, thank u for the delicious desserts. You spoilt us."

What Arjun Rampal Said About Playing Major Iqbal In Dhurandhar

He told Grazia, "I wanted to get out of the character as soon as I could. One of the important reasons to do it was because it is an important film to do."

He further added, "To see the event is one thing; what happened behind the scenes to see those events taking place is something that would excite me as an audience."

"I felt horrible when you're doing it because you love your country so much, but I guess that's what an actor's job is and you just dive into it," said Arjun.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.

The film has recorded massive box office numbers and has become the first Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.

The makers have also announced the film's sequel, which will be released on March 19, 2026.

