Arjun Rampal Felt 'Horrible' Playing Major Iqbal In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Wanted To Get Out"

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, was released in theatres on December 5. Arjun, who played the role of ISI Chief Major Iqbal in the film, shared his experience of essaying the character.

The actor said he struggled with playing a character linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In an interview, Rampal admitted he felt "horrible" portraying the alleged mastermind. He added that he tried to distance himself from the role immediately after filming ended.

What Arjun Rampal Said About Playing Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar

He told Grazia, "I wanted to get out of the character as soon as I could. One of the important reasons to do it was because it is an important film to do."

He further added, "To see the event is one thing, what happened behind the scenes to see those events taking place is something that would excite me as an audience."

"I felt horrible when you're doing it because you love your country so much, but I guess that's what an actor's job is and you just dive into it," said Arjun.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar was directed by Aditya Dhar. The makers also announced the film's sequel and revealed that it will be released on March 19, 2026.

Talking about Dhurandhar's box office collection, the film entered the Rs 600 crore club in 19 days in India. According to Jio Studios, Dhurandhar's box office collection stood at Rs 619.3 crore (nett) as of Wednesday morning.



