Vehicles Burnt, Stones Thrown In Madhya Pradesh After Attack On VHP Leader

An attack on a young Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader snowballed into intense communal violence in Tarana town of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, leading to large-scale vandalism, arson and a heavy police crackdown over two days.

Ujjain is the home district of Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, adding to the political and administrative sensitivity of the incident.

The violence first erupted on Thursday night after Sohal Thakur Bundela, who heads the VHP's Gau Seva Prakoshtha locally, was allegedly assaulted by a group of men from the minority community following a verbal altercation. The argument reportedly began over staring and standing at the same spot and soon turned violent, leaving Thakur with multiple injuries.

Following the assault, mobs from both communities took to the streets, pelting stones and vandalising property. At least 11 buses parked near the bus stand were damaged, along with several cars and motorbikes. Police forces rushed in and managed to bring the situation under control late at night. A case was registered against the attackers, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed across Tarana.

Ujjain Violence After Attack On VHP Leader: Arson, Vandalism, Flag March



NDTV's @Anurag_Dwary reports pic.twitter.com/o0GgelsuVx — NDTV (@ndtv) January 23, 2026

However, tensions flared again on Friday afternoon, particularly after Friday prayers, as armed people from both sides confronted each other, overwhelming the local police. Additional forces from five to ten police stations across the district were deployed to contain the violence.

Fresh clashes saw further targeted damage to vehicles, houses and shops. Local women from one community alleged that armed men wielding swords, rods and lathis entered their neighbourhoods, pelted stones at houses and even attempted to target a place of worship.

Videos circulating on social media showed armed men trying to break into locked houses even in the presence of police, underlining the intensity of the unrest in a town with no significant history of communal violence. Other clips showed men from both sides openly brandishing weapons and challenging each other as police struggled to disperse the crowds.

On Friday, police arrested five accused in the assault case. This sparked protests outside the Tarana police station by supporters of the injured VHP leader, who demanded that the arrested men be paraded publicly and their houses demolished.

According to local reports, at least 13 buses and 10 cars were badly damaged, one bus was set on fire, and 4-6 houses suffered damage during the violence.

"We have detained 15 to 20 people so far. CCTV footage and videos are being scanned to identify others involved in the rioting. Strict action will be taken," Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma said.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who returned to Bhopal on Friday after attending the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, issued a stern warning. "Those who have indulged in violence will not be spared," he said, assuring tough action against all culprits.

Meanwhile, Tarana Shahar Qazi Safiullah and local Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar appealed for calm, stressing that the town had no history of major communal clashes. "Those responsible for Thursday's criminal incident must be punished strictly as per law, but innocent citizens should not be targeted in its aftermath," they said.