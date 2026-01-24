Flights To Middle East Hit As Rising Iran-US Tensions Put Airlines On Alert

Top international airlines have cancelled flights to the Middle East amid rising geopolitical tensions. Dutch KLM, Lufthansa, and Air France are among the major international carriers that have suspended flights to the region over fears of a military confrontation between the US and Iran.

Major destinations like Israel, Dubai, and Riyadh are among those hit due to the cancellations.

Citing the geopolitical situation, Air France said that it will temporarily stop service to Dubai. Meanwhile, Dutch airline KLM stopped flights that would require them to enter the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and other countries in the region.

Behind The Flight Disruptions

The sudden flight disruption is caused by a risk of the US using military force against Iran, raising fears that the superpower could engage in a confrontation with Tehran, ostensibly over a violent crackdown on recent protests that erupted in the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump has said that a US "armada" was heading toward Iran, despite earlier indications that downplayed chances of military action. The White House confirmed last week that Tehran had paused the execution of protesters, but that doesn't appear to have changed the US's military preparations.

In his renewed warnings to Tehran, he claimed that the deployment was only precautionary. "We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case... We have a big force going toward Iran, and maybe we won't have to use it," the president told reporters.

The US fleet heading towards the Gulf, comprising an aircraft carrier strike group of the USS Abraham Lincoln and guided-missile destroyers, is expected to arrive soon in the Arabian Sea or Persian Gulf region.

Impact On Flights

Air France and Tel Aviv have cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and other key hubs in the Gulf region, while Lufthansa is allowing only daytime operations to Israel.

France's national carrier, Air France, said, "Due to the current situation in the Middle East, the company has decided to temporarily suspend its service to Dubai." In a statement to news agency AFP, it said that it was monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation to ensure safety and security for its flights.

Meanwhile, KLM suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Dubai, Dammam, and Riyadh, asserting that it would not use the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Israel, and several countries in the Gulf. Speaking to public broadcaster NOS, it said it was in touch with Dutch authorities.

Lufthansa Group has limited its flights to only daytime operations and continues to avoid the Iranian airspace.

Besides, United Airlines and Air Canada, too, have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv.

The flight disruption comes as aviation groups warn of missiles and drone threats to civil aviation in the region. Last week, Iran shut its airspace for over four hours amid fears of US military action, impacting flights from across the globe.

