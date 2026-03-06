"Aggressor Must Be Punished": Iran Says Not Seeking Ceasefire

Security forces deploy to guard a rally in support of Iran's new Supreme Leader in Tehran.
Iran is not seeking a ceasefire in the war against the United States and Israel, the powerful Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, adding that the "aggressor" should be punished.
"Certainly we aren't seeking a ceasefire," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former top commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards and key figure after the killing of former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote in an English-language X post.
"We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again," he added.
