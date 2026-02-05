Trump Warns Of Severe Military Consequences If Iran Mines Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday not to mine the Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran vowed that no Gulf oil would pass through the key waterway while the Middle East war is ongoing.

"If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

