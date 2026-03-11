From Lockheed To Palantir, Defence Stocks Rally Amid Iran-US War

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered a powerful rally in defence stocks across global markets, as investors reposition portfolios toward industries tied to national security and military technology.

With the Iran-US-Israel confrontation completing almost two weeks, the surge in hostilities has rapidly translated into higher defence spending expectations. Stockpiles of missiles and interceptors are being depleted, advanced systems are being deployed in real time, and governments are signalling that defence budgets may rise further if the conflict drags on. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The result has been a sharp rally in defence companies from the US and Israel to Europe and China.

US defence giants gain billions in market value

Shares of major American defence contractors have surged since the conflict began on February 28. Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defence contractor, has touched record highs this month as its THAAD and PAC-3 Patriot missile defence systems form a crucial shield against Iranian ballistic missiles. The Pentagon has, according to reports, moved to quadruple production targets for certain interceptors to 400 units annually.

RTX, formerly Raytheon, has also benefited from rising demand for its AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and Patriot radar systems used by US and allied forces across the region. Similarly, Northrop Grumman shares jumped 6% in a single session after reports that its B-2 stealth bombers were deployed for high-precision strikes on fortified Iranian command facilities.

For analysts, the urgency of the conflict has effectively accelerated procurement timelines. Contracts that might typically face months of budget debate are now being fast-tracked.

Israeli defence tech firms see surge in global demand

Israeli defence companies are also seeing strong investor interest as their technologies are tested directly in combat. Elbit Systems has been among the top performers, with the stock rising more than 20% in the first week of March. The company provides key components for Israel's multi-layered air defence architecture and recently deployed directed-energy laser systems designed to neutralise drone swarms at a fraction of the cost of traditional interceptors.

Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are also expanding production capacity. IAI's Arrow 3 interceptor system has played a key role in neutralising long-range missile threats, while Rafael has accelerated deliveries of its high-power "Iron Beam" laser defence platform. Interest in these systems is reportedly rising among European governments seeking to strengthen their air defence networks.

Drone warfare fuels rise of new defence tech players

The conflict has also highlighted the growing role of data analytics and autonomous weapons. Palantir Technologies has emerged as one of the biggest market beneficiaries, with its stock rising roughly 17% this month. The company's AI-driven platforms are being used to process large volumes of battlefield intelligence and coordinate strike planning.

Smaller Israeli firms are also seeing rising demand. NextVision, which manufactures stabilised camera payloads for loitering drones, and Smart Shooter, which develops AI-enabled fire-control systems for infantry weapons, have reported record order backlogs. The shift reflects a broader evolution in modern warfare toward "human-guided autonomy", where smaller, AI-enabled systems complement traditional military hardware.

European and Chinese defence stocks also rally

European defence stocks moved sharply higher in early March. BAE Systems climbed more than 7%, Renk Group rose 6.3%, and Hensoldt jumped 7.5%. Rheinmetall, Leonardo and Thales also advanced between 4% and 6% on March 2 as investors priced in stronger military procurement across NATO countries.

The rally has not been confined to Western contractors. Chinese defence stocks also gained momentum during the first week of March as geopolitical tensions intensified. Several aerospace and heavy manufacturing companies rose as much as 5%, reflecting investor expectations that regional tensions could drive higher military spending across Asia.

Indian defence stocks regain momentum

The rally in global defence shares has also revived interest in Indian defence companies. The Nifty India Defence Index has been moving higher again after undergoing a sharp correction in late 2025. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Data Patterns (India), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Cochin Shipyard have recorded notable gains in recent sessions.

The sector had earlier witnessed an extraordinary rally in 2025, with the index surging nearly 83% in just three months from March and touching a record high of 9,195 in June after the Indian Armed Forces conducted targeted strikes on terrorist groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

However, valuations became stretched and the index later corrected about 21%, falling to around 7,000 levels by the end of 2025. Despite that pullback, geopolitical tensions continue to support the long-term outlook.

India's defence spending remains among the highest globally, with the Union Budget 2026 allocating roughly Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the sector. A large share of this allocation is directed toward capital procurement and domestic manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Companies with exposure to missile systems, radar technologies and defence electronics - such as Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics and Data Patterns - are expected to remain key beneficiaries of rising defence orders and exports.

What should investors do?

While defence stocks often rally during periods of geopolitical conflict, analysts caution against chasing momentum.

Morgan Stanley noted in a recent outlook that sectors linked to national security and energy tend to attract investor flows during geopolitical shocks, particularly when oil prices rise sharply. Defence companies, therefore, often become a preferred "risk-off" allocation.

However, investors attempting to trade wars -- by buying defence or energy stocks after prices have already surged -- frequently struggle to time their exits. Instead, advisers recommend a staggered investment approach focused on companies with strong balance sheets, proven execution capabilities and clear order visibility.

Stock performance in the sector may also become more selective going forward, with future gains likely to depend on fresh order announcements, export growth and execution of existing contracts. Periodic portfolio rebalancing, rather than short-term speculation on geopolitical events, remains the more durable strategy.