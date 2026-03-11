Around 1,000 Indians Return Safely From Qatar Amid Iran War

Amid the developing security situation in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that about 1000 Indian passengers have travelled back to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. It further said that temporary transit visas of 96 hours' validity had been issued for Indian nationals through the Salwa border to Saudi Arabia and underlined that the Embassy's 24/7 control room remains functional.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "About 1000 Indian passengers travelled to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi on Qatar Airways flights on March 10; Embassy of India coordinated with Qatar Airways for facilitation of travel of stranded Indian nationals and emergency cases."

It thanked Qatar Airways for giving priority to cases on humanitarian grounds.

"One flight of Qatar Airways is scheduled for New Delhi on March 11; Embassy of India continued facilitation of travel of Indian nationals through Salwa border to Saudi Arabia on temporary transit visas of 96 hrs validity; India's basketball team which had got stranded in Qatar reached India after travelling on flights from Saudi Arabia", the post further mentioned.

The Embassy thanked the authorities of Saudi Arabia and Qatar for their cooperation and said that its 24/7 Control Room remains functional, along with helplines and helpdesks of Indian community organisations, ICC and ICBF.